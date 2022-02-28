The Chicks coming to Northeast Ohio

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2007 file photo, the Dixie Chicks, Emily Robison, left, Natalie Maines, center, and Martie Maguire arrive for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning country group have dropped the word dixie from their name and are now going by The Chicks. The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word’s association to slavery. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — The Chicks are coming to Northeast Ohio this summer.

The Grammy Award-winning global superstars will make a stop at Blossom Music Center on Monday, June 27, at 6 p.m. with The Chicks Tour.

The tour follows the release of the band’s fifth studio album in July 2020 Gaslighter.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time, and you can get them here.

Formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily (Robinson) Stayer are best know for their 1999 hit Ready to Run, 1998’s hit There’s Your Trouble and Wide Open Spaces.