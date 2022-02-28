The Chicks coming to Northeast Ohio

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — The Chicks are coming to Northeast Ohio this summer.
The Grammy Award-winning global superstars will make a stop at Blossom Music Center on Monday, June 27, at 6 p.m. with The Chicks Tour.
The tour follows the release of the band’s fifth studio album in July 2020 Gaslighter.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. local time, and you can get them here.
Formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily (Robinson) Stayer are best know for their 1999 hit Ready to Run, 1998’s hit There’s Your Trouble and Wide Open Spaces.