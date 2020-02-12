The calm before the storm: ODOT prepping for wintry mess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW)- The Ohio Department of Transportation is preparing for an evening, overnight and morning snowstorm.

ODOT spokesperson Brent Kovacs says there will be 400 crews servicing the counties surrounding Cleveland when the storm hits and they crews began pretreating the roads with a salt brine Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most Northeast Ohio beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Depending on where you live, you will see snow, rain and icy conditions.

“We put it on the road let it dry and it prevents the bonding of that snow and ice to the asphalt and just gives us a head start with the precipitation. Whether it be snow or freezing rain or whatever else we get thrown at us we’ll be ready to go,” Kovacs said.

This will be the sixth winter storm to hit Northeast Ohio this winter season. The area is about 20 inches below the average snowfall.