‘The buck stopped here:’ Local sub shop closed after deer breaks through front door, damages dining room

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — Although The Sub Station in Wadsworth can find some humor in it, the truth is, a deer was severely hurt after it crashed through the restaurant’s front door damaged the dining room.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant owners say the deer caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the shop.

The community has stepped up to help with cleaning, which is expected to take days.

To alert the public they’re closed over the next few days, the boarded-up front door has signs that say, “Oh, Deer! We are closed today,” and “Closed due to deer crossing.”

The restaurant says the deer was hurt severely but escaped and is suffering somewhere.

