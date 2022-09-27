BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – Loyal fans of the Cleveland Browns know all too well the highs and lows of following their favorite team.

There are the good years and the bad years, and a recent report takes a closer look at when exactly fans saw those glory days and when the team struggled the most.

The report from The Action Network breaks down how each NFL team performed over the decades.

Their review found the Browns to be among the top 5 NFL teams with the most losses in a decade.

That record came in the 2010s when the Browns lost almost 75% of all their games played. According to the report, the Browns lost 117 of 160 games.

But, it could always be worse. In the 2000’s the Detroit Lions lost 118 games and secured the title for having the most loses in a decade.

So, when did the Browns’ have their best decade?

Well, if we are scoring based on the number of touchdowns, the ’60s is when the Browns’ shined the most in the endzone.

According to the report, in the ’60s the Browns scored 451 touchdowns and averaged 3.3 touchdowns per game.

This landed them among the Top 10 NFL Teams to score the most touchdowns in a decade.

The team with the most touchdowns in a decade goes to the New England Patriots. The Patriots scored 544 touchdowns in the 2010s.