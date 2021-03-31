The Black Pig is closing after nearly 9 years in Ohio City

The Black Pig restaurant in Ohio City is closing. WJW photo

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Nearly nine years and two locations in, The Black Pig is closing the door on its Cleveland chapter come Sunday, April 11.

Owner and chef Michael Nowak made the announcement this week, saying he and his family are planning to move to another state and that the restaurant’s closing is not based on finances or the current pandemic, which hit so many in the service industry hard.

“Being a part of the food scene here in Cleveland for almost a decade has been a privilege,” Nowak said in a statement.

The restaurant made a name for itself paying attention to detail, offering handmade pastas, delicious pig-centered dishes and inventive cocktails to match.

Nowak said the current property at 2801 Bridge Avenue in Ohio City (the spot started first out on West 25th Street) has been sold to a new operator.

The restaurant is not offering carry-out at this time, and is only open Thursday through Sunday. For the final week of service, the Black Pig is offering already sold-out tasting dinners, which feature chefs who previously worked at the establishment. Find out more about those here.

“We hope that we leave a positive mark as we move on to our next adventure,” Nowak said.

Call 216-862-7551 for restaurant reservations and more information.