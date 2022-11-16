AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – One Northeast Ohio man’s life is changed forever after he was announced as the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Kevin Hopson was selected from a pool of 25,000 entrants, winning the grand prize home that’s valued at $775,000. He said it’s by far the most amazing thing that’s ever happened to him.

“You talk about a blessing and how I feel right now… I’m just so happy,” Hopson said. “I’m just so thankful that God had did what he had to do for me.”

The 63-year-old grandfather of eight has lived in Akron his entire life. He currently lives in a three-bedroom apartment where he watches FOX 8 every day, a loyal viewer since he was a teen.

This was the first time he’s entered the contest, purchasing two tickets for the raffle, but he said he was content just donating to help children.

“Because I just love being a cheerful giver and I just wanted to make sure it was going toward a good cause,” he said.

It was meant to be. Hopson’s name was drawn on Wednesday, changing his fortunes forever.

“I just can’t wait to see the house once it gets built,” he said. “I know some decisions got to be made, but I’m going to just see right now and ask God and pray on it and see which way he wants me to go. I just think in my heart, I really want to go enjoy the house.”

Hopson also has several pets: a Yorkie named Louie, a miniature poodle named Sasha, a calico cat named Nico and a bearded dragon named Tigger.

“I’m just ecstatic for them,” Hobson said. “When I go home, I’m going to pick them up and hug them and tell them, ‘We won a home, we won a home,’ and let them know that, ‘hey, we got a chance to have our own back yard now.'”

The 4,100-square foot dream home in Shaker Heights is valued at $775,000, featuring three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, an elevator and a laundry chute.

More than $2 million was raised in just over an hour during our telethon in February for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Hopson encourages everyone to continue to donate to St. Jude.

“My mom died of cancer, but this is for children,” he said. “Children who have cancer that are going through a hard time – they’re just kids. The more you help St. Jude, the more you help the children.”

Hopson also lost his brother to COVID-19 complications amplified by being overweight.

He’s now using that loss as a motivator to lose weight himself and is already down 60 pounds since July. He was working out at his local YMCA when the call came through notifying him that he won the Dream Home.

Hopson is still in disbelief, he but considers it his biggest blessing.

“This is my first time winning anything this big. You know, (even) slightly big,” Hopson said. “I’m just hyped up. I’m just so hyped up. Thank you, St. Jude, and thank you, FOX 8.”