CLEVELAND (WJW) – Summer is almost here, meaning it’s a perfect time to catch a sunset. Lucky for us in Northeast Ohio, Lake Erie makes for a stunning backdrop.

FOX 8 reached out to viewers to find out some of their favorite places in the Greater Cleveland Area to watch a sunset.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect photo-op or some last-minute date night plans, here are a few sunset spots that topped the list.

Solstice Steps at Lakewood Park

Solstice Steps in Lakewood Park, FOX 8 photo

Solstice Steps in Lakewood Park, FOX 8 photo

Solstice Steps in Lakewood Park, FOX 8 photo

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to find the Solstice Steps on this list.

Opening to the public in 2015, this particular section of Lakewood Park is specifically designed for guests to sit along the steps and watch the sun descend over Lake Erie. The steps were built to give you the best view on the summer solstice.

While visiting, don’t miss the chance to walk along the lower path of the park for a great photo-op of the Cleveland skyline.

Other park amenities include a swimming pool, volleyball courts, tennis courts, a skatepark and a playground.

Learn more about Lakewood Park here.

Fairport Harbor West Breakwater Lighthouse

Photo of Fairport Harbor West Breakwater Lighthouse, courtesy of Trista Keller

Photo of Fairport Harbor West Breakwater Lighthouse, courtesy of Rob Lewis

If you’re looking for a piece of history with your sunset, look no further than the Fairport Harbor West Breakwater Lighthouse.

Built in the Fairport Harbor in the 1920s, the lighthouse replaced the original one that led Lake Erie mariners for a century before falling into disrepair, according to their website. The original lighthouse now serves as a museum.

The current lighthouse was lit for the first time on June 9, 1925.

The Fairport Harbor West Breakwater Lighthouse isn’t open to the public, but it still adds something special to your sunset photos.

From a boat anchored on the water, a FOX 8 viewer captured the stunning shot of the lighthouse above.

While in the area, you can check out everything that Headlands Beach State Park has to offer, including a 35-acre beach for swimming and sunbathing, seasonal concessions and picnic areas.

E. 55th Marina in Cleveland

Sunset at E. 55th Marina, courtesy of Tariq Islam

WJW photo

The E. 55th Marina is a popular destination for Northeast Ohio anglers looking to reel in the big catch, but you shouldn’t count it out as a relaxing spot to also catch the sunset.

According to the Cleveland Metroparks, a 1,200-foot fishing platform at the marina stretches along Lake Erie and is just a short distance from the bait shop. It’s perfect to watch the sky turn orange and pink as you fish this summer.

You can also grab a drink or a bite to eat at the “e55 on the lake” restaurant located right on E. 55th Street.

Other nearby amenities include picnics areas, volleyball courts and bocce courts. You might even catch a summer concert. Read more here.

Lakeview Beach in Lorain

Photo from Lakeview Beach in Lorain, courtesy of Christopher Savenelli

Heading further west, Lakeview Beach in Lorain is another stop to sit back, relax and watch the sun come down over the lake. The view of the Lorain Lighthouse is eye-catching as well.

While there, don’t miss the park’s historical rose garden and plenty of recreational activities like beach volleyball, lawn bowling, picnicking and the Sunset Café.

Learn more about Lakeview Beach here.

Beach at Madison Township Park

Sunset at Madison Township Park, courtesy of Connie Dalke

Looking for a beautiful sunset to wrap up your day at the beach? Try checking out Madison Township Park in Lake County.

The 12-acre park also includes a pavilion, playground, picnic tables, volleyball courts and a baseball field. It’s also in walking distance of nearby restaurants, township officials say.

Learn more about the park here.

Geneva-on-the-Lake

Sunset from a rental near Geneva-on-the-Lake, courtesy of Eugene Martone

If you’re looking for a destination to spend a weekend along the lake this summer, you can’t do much better than Geneva-on-the-Lake. Not only does it offer some gorgeous sunsets, but the village is also home to plenty of summertime activities.

Geneva-on-the-Lake is the perfect hub for families with arcades, mini golf, amusement rides, go-karts, ziplines and water activities.

There’s a variety of restaurants, wineries, bars, quick-service food joints and shops to check out too.

Spending the night? The area is also surrounded by campgrounds and vacation rentals.

You can learn more about everything Geneva-on-the-Lake has to offer right here.

Kenneth J. Sims Park in Euclid

Sunset from Sims Park, courtesy of David Rozell

The pier from Kenneth J. Sims Park in Euclid offers some fantastic views of the sunset, as seen from a viewer photo above. Kids can enjoy a playground at the park.

It’s also a popular stop for picnicking and bird watching. Read more on recreation in the city of Euclid here.

Looking for more sunset spots? Check out these locations that FOX 8 previously highlighted.