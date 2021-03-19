The Aut-O-Rama Drive-in Theatre reopens Friday

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Aut-O-Rama Drive-in Theatre is opening the season Friday.

They announced the reopening earlier this month.

“See you in a few weeks,” the drive-in theater in North Ridgeville posted on its Facebook page. “How does March 19 sound?”

The double feature for opening weekend is Space Jam and Tom and Jerry.

In November, the Aut-O-Rama extended its season for the first time in decades with business doing well during the pandemic.

It was operating at half capacity because of COVID-19 to allow for social distancing.

Click here to purchase tickets.