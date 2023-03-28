CLEVELAND (WJW) — Among the award-winning Broadway shows coming to Playhouse Square this year and next is “Back to the Future: The Musical,” whose North American theater tour is launching in Cleveland in summer 2024 after opening on Broadway this summer.

The seven shows in Playhouse Square’s 2023-2024 KeyBank Broadway Series were announced Tuesday on New Day Cleveland. Watch the full announcement in the player above.

You can buy season tickets for the series now by calling 216-640-8800 or visiting the Playhouse website. Season tickets range in price from $160 to $750 per seat. Monthly payment plans are available.

The Wiz | Oct. 3-22, 2023 | Connor Palace

Cleveland is set to be one of the first U.S. cities to see “The Wiz” before it hits Broadway. The show will start touring before its limited Broadway run next spring.

The show puts a soulful and funky 70s spin on the classic tale of “The Wizard of Oz.”

It’ll also feature a Tony Award-winning score from Charlie Smalls, choreography by JaQuel Knight, from Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” and scenic design by Academy Award winner Hannah Beachler of “Black Panther” and Beyonce’s “Black is King” and “Lemonade.”

Todd Almond and the cast of Girl From the North Country on Broadway. (Photo credit: Matthew Murphy)

The Girl From the North Country | Oct. 31-Nov. 19, 2023 | Connor Palace

The Tony Award-winning musical “Girl From the North Country” reimagines 20 classic Bob Dylan tunes “as they’ve never been heard before.”

It follows a group of travelers in 1934 in Duluth, Minn. “whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope,” according to Playhouse Square.

It’s written and directed by Conor McPherson and features Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale.

Rob McClure (Daniel Hillard as Euphegenia Doubtfire) in the original Broadway cast of Mrs. Doubtfire (Photo credit: Joan Marcus)

Mrs. Doubtfire | Jan. 9-28, 2024 | Connor Palace

The stage production of “Mrs. Doubtfire” is based on the classic Robin Williams film.

It’s the story of a struggling actor “who will do anything for his kids” — even adopt the hilarious persona of a Scottish nanny.

The Hollywood Reporter called it “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers.”

It’s directed by four-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Zaks.

Funny Girl | Feb. 20-March 10, 2024 | Connor Palace

“Funny Girl” is considered to have one of the greatest musical scores of all-time, according to Playhouse, including classic show tunes like “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and “People.”

It’s the story of Fanny Brice, an aspiring stage star from humble beginnings.

“Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened — she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway,” reads the release from Playhouse.

Rosalie Craig (Bobbie) in the 2018 London cast of Company. (Photo credit: Brinkhoff/Mögenburg)

Company | April 30-May 19, 2024 | Connor Palace

The musical comedy “Company” from Stephen Sondheim and George Furth won five Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, according to Playhouse.

It’s being directed by three-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott.

“It’s Bobbie’s 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking, Why isn’t she married? Why can’t she find the right man and isn’t it time to settle down and start a family? As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st-century could drive a person crazy,” reads the release.

Roger Bart as Doc Brown and Olly Dobson as Marty McFly in Back to the Future: The Musical (Photo credit: Sean Ebsworth Barnes)

Back to the Future: The Musical | June 11-July 7, 2024 | KeyBank State Theatre

This fresh musical take on Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale’s landmark film “Back to the Future” was the winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

“When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself … back to the future,” reads the release.

Myles Frost in MJ (Photo credit: Matthew Murphy)

MJ | July 16-Aug. 11, 2024 | KeyBank State Theatre

The King of Pop persona takes the stage again in a Tony Award-winning musical “MJ”, created by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.

The story focuses on Michael Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

“‘MJ’ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status,” reads the release.