The 5-2 Browns look to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders on FOX 8

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The 5-2 Cleveland Browns are rolling into week 8 of the season with a little momentum after coming from behind in Cincinnati to stun the Bengals in the closing seconds in the Battle of Ohio Part 2, but they lost a little swagger as wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL, ending his season.

This opens the door for guys like Donovan Peoples-Jones who head coach Kevin Stefanski calls Mr. Reliable.

“If I have to catch, I can do that. If I have to run the ball, I can do that,” said wide receiver Peoples-Jones. “If I have to block, I can do that. Being versatile is my biggest asset.”

What will the OBJ injury mean for quarterback Baker Mayfield who seemed to get his confidence back after leading the Browns to a win in the final seconds of the game. Mayfield threw a franchise record 21 straight completions and finished the game with five touchdowns. He didn’t miss a receiver after the first quarter.

“Sometimes you are going to have to chuck it around the yard,40-plus times,” Stefanski said. “Sometimes you have to run it 40-plus times. I think it is a testament to the team that we have to find different ways to win.”

The biggest question mark for the Browns remains on the defensive side of the football. It’s a group that is bending but not breaking, they lead the league with 14 takeaways but they continue to struggle stopping the pass. Cleveland has given up 30 or more points in five of their seven games this season.

“There have just been a lot of self-inflicted wounds for us,” Denzel Ward said. “We just have to nail down on the details in practice and then carry it over into the game.”

This is another winnable game for the Browns who would love to roll into the bye week with six wins and on a two-game win streak.

The Browns have lost their last two games against the Raiders. It will be a homecoming game for head coach Jon Gruden who grew up a Cleveland Browns fan.



Watch today’s game at 1 p.m. on FOX 8.

