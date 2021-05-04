The 2021 NFL Draft leaves a legacy of revitalizing Cleveland neighborhoods

** Watch video above: Clevelanders and visitors reactions to the 2021 NFL Draft **

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Have you been wondering what comes next for the NFL Draft stage now that the festivities are over?

Greater Cleveland Sports Commission President David Gilbert says the future of the site could hold anything and that lakefront view looking back at the city is a postcard that says Cleveland is ready for any event.

But the NFL and the Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity still have plans for the stage itself.

Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity will be one of more than 20 local nonprofit agencies and organizations working with the NFL to recover and reuse event materials from the 2021 NFL Draft stage.

NFL Green, the program behind this initiative, creates a number of “green” projects in each community that hosts a major NFL event including a program to recover and donate event materials like fabric, lumber and carpet to local organizations.

(Courtesy of Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity)

The Cleveland Habitat says the materials will be used to build new homes in the inner city or sold directly to customers in the Cleveland West ReStore and North Randall ReStore, where sales will directly help local families build brighter futures for themselves.

“Through its sustainability efforts, the NFL is creating a legacy of good here in Cleveland,” said John Habat, president/CEO of Cleveland Habitat. “Instead of ending in a landfill somewhere, these valuable materials will go straight to improving lives of future Habitat homeowners and revitalizing Cleveland neighborhoods. This donation comes at a particularly good time in view of skyrocketing costs for construction materials.”