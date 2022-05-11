PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– A Parma institution is closing its doors after 56 years.

The last day for Thayer’s Select Meats is May 14.

Robert Thayer opened the meat market in 1966. His daughters took over the business when he retired in 1990. Maureen Thayer remained the sole proprietor.

“It’s with a sad heart to announce the closing of Thayer’s Select Meats after 56 years in business. It was not an easy decision, but Maureen needs to prioritize her health needs first! Thank you for all the support through the years!” the shop said on its Facebook page on Wednesday.