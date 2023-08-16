(WJW) — The actor who played Michael Oher in the 2009 movie “The Blind Side” is telling online commenters to lay off Sandra Bullock, who won an Oscar for playing Leigh Anne Tuohy.

This comes after the former NFL player filed a petition against the Tuohy family Monday, alleging Leigh Anne and her husband Sean tricked him into a conservatorship and made money off his life story.

Actor Quinton Aaron, now 39, defended his former co-star speaking to the New York Post Tuesday, saying she is not to blame in this situation after some online have even called for her Oscar to be returned.

“Stop trying to come for Sandra, because you’re going to make me mad and they are going to have to come through me,” said Aaron, who is 6’8″.

Bullock, 59, has not made a public statement following the Oher petition. Her partner Bryan Randall died earlier this month from ALS, after a three year battle.

“Sandra did nothing wrong. That’s my girl and she is going through a really tough time right now,” Aaron told the Post. “I really feel like they should leave her alone and stop trying to come at her.”

Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw and Quinton Aaron ("The Blind Side") were guests on "THE VIEW," TUESDAY, NOV. 17, 2009

Actress Sandra Bullock, winner Best Actress award for "The Blind Side," poses in the press room at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California.

Actor Quinton Aaron attends the premiere of "The Blind Side" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on November 17, 2009 in New York City.

Actor Quinton Aaron attends "The Blind Side" premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre on November 17, 2009 in New York City.

In the petition, Oher said he wants out of the conservatorship and is looking for “a full accounting of the money earned off the use of his name and story,” according to the Associated Press.

Adding another twist to the story, the Tuohy family attorney Marty Singer released a statement to TMZ Tuesday alleging that Oher had asked them for $15 million prior to going public with the legal claims.

The Tuohy family said they’re willing to dissolve the conservatorship at any time, saying they only want what’s best for Oher.