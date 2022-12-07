CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Glenville High School football team made history over the weekend, becoming the first Cleveland Metropolitan School District to win a state championship.

Now, the city has declared Thursday is Glenville Tarblooder Day.

The Cleveland team, who took down Cincinnati’s Wyoming High School 26-6 to become the Division IV Ohio state champions Saturday night, is going to be on hand for a parade and rally Thursday (as well as appearing on FOX 8 News’ morning show).

Many Cleveland-area officials and fans offered their praises of the team following their 15-0 season, and even the Kid from Akron weighed in on the big win following his team’s loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night.

“Congratulations to Glenville, that’s amazing. It just brings so much awareness. I think it’s amazing when you get a school like Glenville that can win a state championship,” James told reporters. “It allows a lot of the inner city kids to feel like they can go there and win as well and be seen and be heard. It gives a lot of credit to that. I just think it’s pretty special.”

James said he had friends who were school alumni and that it just means so much for the community as a whole.

For those wanting to help celebrate the champions Thursday, community members are asked to wear Tarblooder colors of red, black and white.

The parade/motorcade is rolling out from Glenville High School, moving along St. Clair Avenue, to Ontario Street, to Lakeside Avenue ending at Cleveland Public Hall, where the party will take place.