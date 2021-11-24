That’s a wrap! Operation Giving Tree collects thousands of toys for local children

CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8’s Operation Giving Tree wrapped up Wednesday evening and, thanks to help from our generous viewers, we’ve collected thousands of gifts for children this holiday season.

Starting at 7 a.m., donors started dropping off new, unwrapped toys such as balls, dolls, games, stocking stuffers and gifts for teens like electronics, gift cards and make up.

Every donated gift will go to a child in county care — in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit and Lake counties.

If you weren’t able to make it out to the event, you can still drop off gifts at one of the 24 Honda dealerships in northeast and northwest Ohio.

We would like to thank our partner, Northern Ohio Honda Dealers, as well as all of our volunteers and everyone who donated for helping to make this event happen.