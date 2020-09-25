‘That Saturday morning feeling’: New Cleveland ice cream shop mixes up cereal, sweets and nostalgia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Ice cream, toppings and — cereal?!

Yes, those are the delicious ingredients on tap at a new business near the Cleveland-Lakewood border.

Remixx Ice Cream + Cereal Bar opened earlier this month at 11512 Clifton Blvd.

It’s a made-to-order ice cream shop, and the focus is nostalgia.

“You have a bite of it, and you’re immediately back to watching ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ on Saturday morning or ‘Saved by the Bell.’ I’m really into that. Ice cream is America’s favorite treat, and you just blend it with that Saturday morning feeling,” said co-owner Vicki Kotris.

Vicki and her husband, Steve Kotris, who also own Cleveland Cookie Dough Company, have been working on the project over the past year.

“Remixx has always been kind of our plan – let’s try something different,” said Vicki. “Let’s take something that original and make it bigger, and make it better and fun.”

“It combines two of our favorite things — ice cream and cereal,” she said.

A wall of art greets customers with everyone’s favorite artists holding shakes and ice cream cones. Everything is brightly colored and cheerful.

Then comes the ice cream cereal bar.

The tag line at Remixx is ‘Be the DJ of your own dessert.’

Customers start with a vanilla ice cream base and can choose from combinations the shop came up with, or they can create their very own mix.

Mix-ins include anything from animal cookies and brownie bites to Lucky Charms marshmallows and Teddy Grahams. The mix-ins are ground up with the ice cream and topped with even more treats, including drizzles like chocolate sauce, honey and caramel.

One of their most popular concoctions is the “Spice Up Your Life.” It includes Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cheesecake Bites and Honey Drizzle.

“Everything here is just kind of a fun experience, a little of everything,” said Vicki.

The shop will be coming out with fall flavors next week, she said.

For much more on Remixx Ice Cream + Cereal Bar, click here.

