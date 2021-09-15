‘That is why I’m here today’: Motorcyclist in serious Lorain crash credits helmet with saving his life

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Marquis Reddick says he was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash last year and believes his helmet saved his life.

“I suffered four broken vertebrae in my back, a broken collarbone, large lacerations on the left side of my body,” Reddick said. “Thankfully, I wore my helmet and that is why I am here today.”

Reddick was riding his motorcycle in Lorain County on August 14, 2020 when a vehicle pulled out in front of him.

On Tuesday, Motorcycle Ohio, a division of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, gave Reddick a “Saved by the Helmet” award during a ceremony held at Cuyahoga Community College’s Western Campus in Parma.

The FOX 8 I-Team found that since 2016, more than 18,000 motorcyclists were injured on Ohio roads.

Already this year, there have been more than 2,770 motorcycle crashes in the state and 152 motorcyclists have been killed.

“Since 2016, there have been 1,025 fatalities, motorcycle related, and 73% of those in the state deal with a rider that was not wearing a helmet,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Reddick said he will always wear his helmet when riding a motorcycle.

“I am beyond grateful,” Reddick said. “Something told me to wear the helmet and now I am here today.”