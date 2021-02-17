‘That is smashed!’: Adam Sandler recreates iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ swing 25 years after movie; co-stars respond

(WJW) — Twenty-five years later, and Adam Sandler still has it down.

On the 25th anniversary of “Happy Gilmore,” Sandler tweeted a video of the swing made famous by the movie. And he once again nailed it.

“Ok it’s been 25 years since I’ve done this,” he says in the video. “Let’s see what happens. Shooter McGavin, this is for you.”

He then smashes it.

“That went pretty well. You’re dead shooter,” Sandler said.

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

In the film, Sandler played Happy Gilmore, who was a failed hockey player who turned to golf. His archnemisis in the movie was Shooter McGavin, played by Christopher McDonald.

McDonald provided his own response as he putted a ball in his living room.

“Well thank you to all the fans and thank you to you, Adam Sandler,” he said. “And, uh, why don’t you meet me that the 9th green at 9, Gilmore? Little secret of the pros.”

“Oh, and Gilmore, wear something nice,” he went on to say. “Twenty-fifth anniversary, baby. Shooter out.”

Even Ben Stiller, who played a nursing home orderly in the movie, chimed in.

That’s a beautiful swing Mr. Gilmore. Congrats on your anniversary, and being such a loving grandson. So happy to be a small part of taking good care of her during her “golden years”. 😉 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 16, 2021