‘That is just wild’: Sheep counters find mysterious metal monolith in remote red rock area of Utah

UTAH (WJW) — A mystery was discovered in a remote area of Utah Wednesday, puzzling experts and everyone on social media.

According to a press release from the Utah Department of Public Safety, a ‘monolith,” believed to be made of metal, was found in a remote area of red rock while workers were conducting a count of bighorn sheep in the southeastern portion of the state.

Workers took video of the monolith, joking that it was an “alien lifeform.” It’s between about 10 feet and 12 feet high.

“Who does this kind of stuff? That is just wild,” one worker is heard saying on video.

(Photo Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety)

(Photo Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety)

(Photo Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety)

(Photo Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety)

Crews said there were no obvious indications of who might have put the monolith there. The location of the “installation” isn’t being disclosed, the release states, since it is in a very remote area. If individuals were to attempt to visit the area, they could become stranded and require rescue.

The release states that it is illegal to install structures or art without authorization on federally managed public lands, “no matter what planet you’re from.”

The Bureau of Land Management will determine if they need to investigate further.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: