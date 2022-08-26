(WJW) — You never know what to expect from Ken Carman.

The Fox 8 sports anchor was minding his own business in the Carman Cruiser Friday evening heading to Aurora for Friday night football when something went awry.

His IFB, a device inserted into the ear that allows anchors and reporters to hear each other, got stuck.

Lucikly, he was able to make a pit stop in Streetsboro, where his wife, Liz, saved the day. First, she shut the door to the RV when she saw her husband was live on Fox 8 News.

But then, she marched on with her tweezers and removed the IFB.

He was then able to make his way to Aurora to cover the Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week.

Watch it all unfold in the video above.