‘That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 07: Danny Masterson speaks during a Launch Event for Netflix “The Ranch: Part 3” hosted by Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson at Tequila Cowboy on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Netflix)

LOS ANGELES (AP/WJW) — “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson was charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday.

The three counts of rape by force or fear come after a three-year investigation of the 44-year-old Masterson. The charges were filed Tuesday and an arrest warrant was issued, prosecutors said. It’s not clear whether he has been taken into custody.

Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, all of the alleged crimes occurred at Masterson’s Hollywood Hills home.

If convicted as charged, Masterson faces a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.

Click here to read the full press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

An attorney for Masterson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Masterson denied the allegations in a statement when the investigation was made public in 2017.

The case remains under investigation by Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division.

Additionally, prosecutors say they declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases, one for insufficient evidence and the other based upon the statute of limitations for the crime alleged.

Masterson’s arraignment is scheduled for September 18.

