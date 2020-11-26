Thanksgiving weather: Cloudy and warmer with spotty showers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Happy Thanksgiving!

Heavy rain is behind us. A few lingering, super-spotty and light showers will be popping up from time to time today. Coverage low. Heavy cloud cover continues with temperatures in the 50s.

Gradually clearing out tonight and Friday. Temperatures in the 50s.

A little cooler with morning clouds (shower east) early Saturday. Otherwise the weekend looks dry.

Overall, there’s higher confidence that the pattern will be COLDER next week. A southern system early next week looks to bring rain then snow with lake effect! Obviously, it’s too early for local snowfall specifics.

A colder and more wintery pattern is looking better for the first HALF of December. The reason? Changes across the Asian continent (high pressure) which will enhance the jet stream across the northern Pacific.

This will do two things: It will allow storm systems to become more frequent and deeper. It will shift the warmer temperatures across the western US and colder temps across the eastern US. Chances of multiple winter storm systems will be climbing the first two weeks of December!

