‘Thank you’: Local chef says stolen food truck returned after found abandoned in Cleveland

**Related Video Above: Watch a previous report on the stolen vehicle.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — After being stolen from a secure lot Friday morning, a local chef’s food truck has reportedly been found and returned.

Lena Brown, owner and chef of Betty’s Bomb A** Burgers, posted on Facebook Saturday afternoon that while her bright green truck sustained damage during the theft, she is grateful for its return.

The truck was reportedly stolen around 4 a.m. Friday from the Hildebrandt building on Clark Avenue in Cleveland. The incident was caught on camera, but there are no updates on the thief at this time. Brown said the 2000 Chevy Workhorse was found abandoned on West 105th Street and Lorain Road.

“It’s my source of income,” Brown told FOX 8 Friday following the theft. “I need to find my truck and if I don’t, I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

The burger business has been rolling in the Cleveland area for the last nine years, bringing meals to huge local events and weddings alike.

“Thank you to absolutely everyone who shared my posts, called, messaged and helped us,” Brown said on social media Saturday.

Those who have any other information about the theft are directed to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5200.