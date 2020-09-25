‘Thank you for your service’: Retired Twinsburg K9 gets sweet sendoff for final ride

K9 Yasso, Courtesy: Chagrin Valley Dispatch

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – Several Northeast Ohio communities are mourning the passing of retired K9 Yasso.

K9 Yasso served with Twinsburg police and surrounding communities from 2009 to 2017.

Chagrin Valley Dispatch says Yasso was given a special farewell.

He had a puppucino from Starbucks and a cheeseburger from McDonald’s.

K9 Yasso was escorted by fellow K9 handlers from Salem and Columbiana police departments. They took him to the Twinsburg Veterinarian Office where he passed.

“Thank you for your service K9 Yasso, you will be missed,” Chagrin Valley Dispatch said in a Facebook post.

