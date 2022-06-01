CLEVELAND (WJW)– Two people drown in Lake Erie at Lakeview Park in Lorain Tuesday night.

The Lorain County Metro Parks said a teen went into the water and didn’t resurface. A man then went into the water to help and also went under.

The Lorain County Coroner’s Office identified the two victims as Isaiah Barnes, 14, and Jesus Del Valle Rodriquez, 20.

Isaiah’s father said the boy went to the lakefront with a relative and some friends, and he didn’t know how to swim.

“I would have at least told him that I love him before he left. I just want my son back,” John Hitchens said. He called the man who tried to save his son a hero. “I just want to thank him for trying.”

Isaiah Barnes

Lakeview Park is not open for swimming and there were no lifeguards on duty.

“The swimming area in there is pretty calm, pretty mild, so a lot of people go and swim in that area. But beyond those rocks is the undertow so if you’re not an experienced swimmer, it could be very dangerous,” said resident Derik Wilhelm. “There’s undertows underneath there. They’ll pull you down, that current will sweep you out.”