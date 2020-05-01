Text messaging scams are on the rise, BBB warns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — There are three constants in life: taxes, death and scams.

Now in the time of COVID-19, the Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland is warning people that text message scams have become more rampant.

The unsolicited messages usually mention something about the recent government loan and grant programs and promise easy ways to get money into your bank account fast. Often they’ll include a link to receive more information, but will automatically download phishing programming onto your device.

The bureau offered the following tips to root out suspicious texts, along with phone calls, Facebook messages and emails:

Skepticism is key – If it seems a little too good to be true (something like, say, an $80,000 grant), then it probably is.

Check for bad spelling and grammar – Poor communication skills are a classic tell-tale sign that a message may be fake.

Guard your information – Don’t just hand out personal information to anyone. Always verify who people say they are working for.

Check official government websites – A lot of coronavirus-related material has been updated on many official government websites, and is the best resource for understanding when government payouts will be coming your way.

Never pay advance fees – At this time, government grants and loans do not require advance payment for fees, despite what a scammer may tell you.

If you have been recently scammed by a text message, Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland recommends telling the police and the Federal Trade Commission.

Any and all scams can also be reported to BBB.org/ScamTracker.