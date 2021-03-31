Texas trooper shot during traffic stop dies from injuries

WACO, Texas (AP) — Officials say a Texas state trooper who was shot during a traffic stop last week has died.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker had been on life support after he was shot Friday evening while stopping to help a driver in an apparently disabled vehicle west of Mexia, a city about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Dallas.

It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that DPS announces the passing of Trooper Chad Walker. Trooper Walker is a hero who bravely served his community. He died following injuries sustained while on patrol. pic.twitter.com/XO9Wp4i9Tk — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) March 31, 2021

Authorities say the man who shot Walker later killed himself after fleeing the scene.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement regarding the trooper’s death:

Texas DPS says Walker was “a beloved father and husband” and “one of DPS’ finest.” The organization adds that “his dedication to duty and his selfless sacrifice, in both life and his death, will never be forgotten.”

38-year-old Walker is survived by his wife and four children. He had worked in law enforcement since 2003 and had been with DPS since 2015.