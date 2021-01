AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is asking a court to stop President Joe Biden from allowing a 100-day moratorium on deportations.

The lawsuit filed Friday is one of the first against the new administration.

The moratorium came after Biden revoked Trump’s mandate that made anyone in the U.S. illegally a priority for deportation.

When the @JoeBiden admin breaks the law, I take action. I have told @DHSgov to immediately rescind its illegal, unconscionable deportation freeze—or TX will sue.



As AG, I will always put Americans, Texans first—not dangerous aliens who must be deported! — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) January 22, 2021

Republican Ken Paxton, Texas’ attorney general, claims the federal government broke an agreement to first consult with Texas before making changes to immigration enforcement.