Texas Southern University offers full scholarship to George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter

George Floyd with his now 6 year-old daughter, Gianna. These photos were taken when Gianna was a baby.

HOUSTON, Texas (WJW) — Texas Southern University will provide George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter with a full scholarship if she chooses to attend their institution in the future.

The school’s Board of Regents announced Tuesday that they have approved a fund to provide a full scholarship to Gianna Floyd and will prepare a place for her if she wishes to attend TSU.

“This Board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life,” Albert H. Myres, chair of the Board of Regents said in a press release. “We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life.”

Myres attended Floyd’s funeral alongside Interim President Ken Huewitt.

Today, Third Ward community member George Floyd is being laid to rest. Texas Southern University Interim President Ken Huewitt and Board of Regents Chairman Albert Myres are present at the Celebration of Life service. pic.twitter.com/m4jKl3WYJS — Texas Southern University (@TexasSouthern) June 9, 2020

“The TSU Foundation is proud to provide this privately-funded scholarship to Ms. Floyd,” said Gerald Smith, chairman of the TSU Foundation. “We know the value of an education in the pursuit of solutions and generational progress. We look forward to embracing her into the TSU family.”

George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day after an officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, Derrick Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

The three other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired following the incident.

Roxie Washington, the mother of Gianna Floyd, has publicly pleaded that the officers who killed him be brought to justice.

Roxie Washington and her and George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna (Photo Credit: CNN)

“I wanted everybody to know that this is what those officers took from me. At the end of the day, they get to go home and be with their families. Gianna does not have a father,” Washington reportedly said earlier this month. “He will never see her grow up, graduate, he will never walk her down the aisle. If there’s a problem she’s having and she needs her dad, she does not have that anymore.

In addition to TSU’s offer, rapper Kanye West is also trying to help fund Gianna Floyd’s education.

West made a $2 million donation to support the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. The donation includes funding for legal fees for Arbery and Taylor’s families, along with black-owned businesses in crisis in his native Chicago and other cities.

West also established a 529 education plan to fully cover college tuition for Gianna Floyd.

