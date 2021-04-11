Texas Senate passes bill requiring professional sports teams to play national anthem at games

Retro-style baseball players with caps over hearts for National Anthem (Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (WJW) — Lawmakers in Texas are pushing legislation that would require professional sports teams to play the U.S. national anthem at all home games.

Legislators passed Senate Bill 4 (SB4), commonly known as the “Star-Spangled Banner Protection Act,” on Thursday.

If enacted, SB4 would require professional sports teams in Texas that receive financial support from taxpayer dollars to play the national anthem before any preseason, regular season, or postseason game.

The bill also states that any team who accepts state or governmental funds but fails to play the Star-Spangled Banner at games could face consequences.

You can read the Star-Spangled Banner Protection Act in its entirety, below:

SB4 has been sent to the Texas House. If passed it would take effect on September 1, 2021.