Live video: 4 shot at Texas high school; suspect on the run

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in Arlington, Texas police say they are looking for the student gunman responsible for a shooting at a high school near Dallas.
Arlington police say four students were shot at Timberview High School.
One student had minor injuries.
The other 3 were transported to the hospital.
In a press conference, police said 3 victims were students and one may have been a teacher.
Police say the person of interest is an 18-year-old student.
They’re looking for Timothy George Simpkins.
Police believe Simpkins got into a fight with another student and pulled a gun.
The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The police department said on Twitter that officers were doing a “methodical search” through the school and were working closely with other law enforcement agencies.
The district said that students and staff were locked in the classrooms or offices.
Live TV footage showed a line of ambulances and fire department vehicles staged outside the school, but no people being treated for injuries could be seen.
The report came just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator. Texas’ deadliest school shooting occurred in May of 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.