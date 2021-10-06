Live video: 4 shot at Texas high school; suspect on the run

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police in Arlington, Texas police say they are looking for the student gunman responsible for a shooting at a high school near Dallas.

Arlington police say four students were shot at Timberview High School.

One student had minor injuries.

The other 3 were transported to the hospital.

In a press conference, police said 3 victims were students and one may have been a teacher.

Police say the person of interest is an 18-year-old student.

They’re looking for Timothy George Simpkins.

Police believe Simpkins got into a fight with another student and pulled a gun.

The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The police department said on Twitter that officers were doing a “methodical search” through the school and were working closely with other law enforcement agencies.

We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

All Parents –@mansfieldisd is setting up a parent reunification point at the Center for Performing Arts located at 1110 W. Debbie. Officers will be at that scene. Students will eventually be bused to that location after the school is completely secured. pic.twitter.com/gmv8UJBXDk — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

The district said that students and staff were locked in the classrooms or offices.

Live TV footage showed a line of ambulances and fire department vehicles staged outside the school, but no people being treated for injuries could be seen.

BREAKING: ATF's Dallas Field Division is on scene at Timberline High School in Mansfield, TX, in response to the shooting event. Arlington PD is handling the dissemination of information at this time. @ATFDallas @ArlingtonPD pic.twitter.com/ZEDDAHJrpW — ATF Dallas (@ATFDallas) October 6, 2021

The report came just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator. Texas’ deadliest school shooting occurred in May of 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people, most of whom were students.