Texas family mourning loss of 11-year-old boy who died after home lost heat during winter storm

CONROE, Texas (WJW) — A Texas family is mourning the loss of their 11-year-old son who reportedly died after they lost power during the recent snow storm.

According to a GoFundMe account set up, the family went without electricity for two days.

“The early morning of February 16 dropped to 12 degrees. Cristian [Pavon] was found lifeless. We are trying to raise funds to be able to transfer the body to Honduras. His wish was to see his grandparents again and that is what the mother wants to fulfill,” the organizer wrote.

The family told KTRK the boy had no underlying health conditions and they believe the cold was a contributing factor, although no official cause of death has been determined.

