EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Testimony in the trial for a Euclid police officer caught on video in 2017 punching a suspect is expected to begin Monday in Euclid Municipal Court.

Euclid Officer Michael Amiott is facing charges of assault and interfering with the civil rights of Richard Hubbard during the August 2017 arrest. He has entered not guilty pleas to the charges.

Jury selection was held Friday. A jury was seated by the afternoon.

Amiott was fired after the incident but was reinstated after an arbitrator ruled in his favor.

Police Chief Scott Meyer has said since Amiott has returned to the force, he has done a good job and has not had any disciplinary issues.

Hubbard and his friend, Yolimar Tirardo, sued the city of Euclid following the assault. In 2021, the city agreed to pay $450,000 to settle.

The assault happened on Aug. 12, 2017, at about 10 a.m. on East 228th Street moments after Officer Michael Amiott stopped the car for traffic violations. Video from police dash cameras and a witness showed the assault.

Hubbard was originally arrested on several charges, but those charges were later dismissed.