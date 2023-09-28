CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Department of Defense has issued a public notice to advise people living in the “greater Cleveland area” it will be conducting training.

The Department of Defense said, “In conjunction with local and federal law enforcement will be conducting training in and around the greater Cleveland area September 11, 2023 through September 22, 2023,” This is a planned exercise in cooperation with local authorities and is not in response to any current world events. The exercise is expected to have minimal impact to the public.

To maintain the highest level of safety, there are no public viewing or media opportunities planned during this event.