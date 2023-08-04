RANCHO CORDOVA, California (WJW) – A Tesla burst into flames this week at a high-end vehicle dismantler.

Dramatic footage released by the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District captured the intense efforts of firefighters as they battled to extinguish the blaze on Wednesday.

Firefighters say the car, which had been salvaged from flooding in Florida, had been stationary in the yard for several months before the fire erupted.

Credit: Metro Fire of Sacramento via Storyful

“The vehicle was involved in an accident several months ago, and was sitting idle when it spontaneously caught fire in the yard,” Sacramento Fire reported.

Firefighters say the Tesla Model S was surrounded by a fleet of luxury vehicles, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Bentleys, collectively worth millions of dollars.