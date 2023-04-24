CLEVELAND (WJW) — A new documentary on MLB Network chronicles the life and career of Cleveland Guardians’ manager Terry Francona.

“Tito: The Terry Francona Story” features interviews with Francona, his family, former players, and current Guardians’ players and coaches.

The documentary details Francona’s childhood, his time as a player in the minor leagues, and his rise through the ranks as a coach and eventually a manager.

One of the highlights of the film is Francona’s tenure in Boston, where he led the Red Sox to two World Series championships in 2004 and 2007.

Former Red Sox general manager Theo Epstein was one of the people interviewed in the documentary.

“He is baseball. When you think about Tito, you think about just being in a clubhouse, the bonds that are created, the brotherhood, the friendships and the beauty of it for him is the way he’s developed countless unbelievable connections and friendships with people in the game,” he said.

The documentary also touches on Francona’s health struggles and his decision to step away from managing for a season in 2016.

Francona is currently in his ninth season as manager of the Guardians, where he has led the team to three American League Central division titles and one American League pennant.

“Tito: The Terry Francona Story” premiered Sunday on MLB Network.