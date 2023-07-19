**Related Video Above: Parallax shown when it closed in November.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians’ fearless leader Terry “Tito” Francona is reportedly continuing his run in the restaurant business, helping to open up a new spot in the Tremont neighborhood.

Called Steak, the restaurant is going into the building that used to house Parallax, which owner Zach Bruell “temporarily closed” in November due to staffing issues.

This isn’t the skipper’s first foray into the service industry, he’s also part of the group behind the Geraci’s Slice Shop, which opened in downtown Cleveland in May. Two of the people behind the slice shop, Jason Beudert and Chelsea Williams (who also did downtown’s Lionheart Coffee), are also involved with Steak.

“I have always wanted to be a part of a steakhouse,” Francona confessed in a press release. “I love steak as much as I love pizza. I am just excited to be a part of another restaurant concept here in the City of Cleveland.”

The idea behind the new restaurant is to offer steak at a more affordable price.

“We believe there is an opportunity to create something cool that rests between the super high-end steak houses in the region and a chain suburban steakhouse, both from a price point and design vibes,” Beaudert said in the release.

The spot is going to offer one steak (or a vegan cauliflower steak option), which comes with various sides for $30. Those who want to swing for Wagyu beef can get that for $60.

The Zach Bruell’s L’Albatros is still open on the city’s east side.

Steak owners are hoping to have the new restaurant open by early next year. Find out more right here.