ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – A local mother is speaking out after her toddler and another little boy were found wandering outside a Rocky River daycare by themselves.

“We were out to eat and we got a call. Basically, they said it was an incident. The kids had gotten out of the door. They said it was for seconds, not even seconds,” said mother Annette Pena.

Pena said her 2-year-old Jamie, also known as Ellie, is home safe after she and another toddler were found wandering outside The Nest in Rocky River last Tuesday.

“From what I was told, the cook had just left the door open and didn’t close it properly,” said Pena.

Pena and Ellie’s father, Jamie Beverley, said they took the daycare’s word about what happened and took Ellie home.

“I wanted to reach out to the woman who brought her back and thank her,” said Pena.

Through the power of social media, Annette found her. But she says she was told a completely different story.

“The woman said she was with her nine-year-old daughter and she was driving. Her daughter pointed them out and the little boy was about to run out onto Wooster Road,” said Pena.

Annette said the woman told her she and another driver stopped their cars to barricade the kids and block any cars from hitting them.

“It’s just an overwhelming feeling that I wouldn’t see her again. She’s the youngest of my three. It’s terrifying,” said Beverly.

Nest Schools released a statement to FOX, 8 saying, “The health and safety of the children in our care is our highest priority. We deeply regret this event happened regardless of its brief nature.

We continue to evaluate all aspects of this event and have already implemented changes to ensure that something like this will never happen again.”

Pena and Beverley have since pulled Ellie from the daycare. They are considering legal action.