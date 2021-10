CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Terminal Tower lit up in teal, green, and pink Wednesday night and into Thursday morning for Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

The goal is to support MBC research funding.

Cities across the U.S. lit up for the mission, including Las Vegas and South Florida.

Oct. 13th is Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day. Landmarks will be lit in TEAL-GREEN-PINK tonight to support MBC research funding. Head to @LightUpMBC to watch #LightUpMBC LIVE tonight at 8:30 p.m. EST pic.twitter.com/KxmZVHRmTy — Terminal Tower CLE (@TowerLightsCLE) October 13, 2021

Also called stage IV, MBC is breast cancer that has spread to another part of the body, most often the liver, brain, bones, or lungs.

