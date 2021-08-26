Terminal Tower lights up for A Special Wish

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – August 26 is A Special Wish Day, and Thursday morning the Terminal Tower was lit up in tribute to the non-profit.

A Special Wish is a wish-granting foundation for kids with life-threatening illnesses or diseases.

The colors red, white, and gold were chosen by the parents of Siberius.

Siberius was the first wish kid for A Special Wish, according to a press release.

“We’re grateful to greater Cleveland and the Terminal Tower for honoring ASW and our amazing wish kiddos and families. To have this iconic building light up red, blue, and gold to honor our first Wish Kid, Siberius “Super-Si”, is incredibly special,” said Robin Carpenter, Director of Marketing and Events at A Special Wish Cleveland.

A Special Wish Cleveland launched in 2013.