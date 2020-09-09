Terminal tower lights up blue for Cleveland police detective killed in the line of duty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Cleveland will be bathed in blue for Detective James Skernivitz.

The Cleveland police detective was killed in the line of duty last Thursday while working undercover.

Three people have been charged in his murder and the murder of a police informant.

Terminal Tower will light up blue through Sunday for Detective Skernivitz.









His visitation is scheduled for Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home at 18149 in Middleburg Heights.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Cleveland at 10 a.m.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8