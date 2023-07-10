CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tequila Fest Cleveland is back for its 10th year.

The event will take place at Voinovich Park, located behind the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, offering stunning views of Lake Erie, Browns Stadium and the Cleveland skyline.

The event runs Saturday, July 15, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

With features over 50 different tequilas, a margarita bar, live music performances by renowned bands such as Sunking Warriors, Carlos Jones, and Hello 3D Band.

This year, the festival offers two types of tickets. The all-inclusive ticket provides guests with 12 tequila samples, mouthwatering tacos from Barrio, a souvenir, and center-stage access to live music.

For those who prefer not to participate in the tequila sampling, a DD/General Admission ticket is available, allowing individuals to relax, socialize, and enjoy a drink of their choice.

Ticket details here.