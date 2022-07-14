CLEVELAND (WJW) – A tentative agreement that will give Cleveland‘s 1,400 police officers a wage increase has been reached.

The Cleveland Police Patrolman’s Association reached the tentative agreement with the city this week. The members will meet soon to vote on it. If ratified, it will be in effect through March 31, 2025.

Under the proposal, officers will receive a 5% equity adjustment and a 2% raise this year. They would also receive a 2% wage increase in 2023 and 2024.

The increases mean an officer with at least five years of experience would earn a base salary of $73, 868 next year. Police trainees currently make $15 per hour and, if the contract is approved, they will also have their pay increased to $16 per hour this year and $16.50 next year.

The contract also gives officers an extra paid holiday each year.

Union President Jeff Follmer has said many officers are leaving to go to other departments that pay more and is hoping a contract that provides higher wages will convince many to stay.