Ohio (WJW) — Tens of thousands are without power early Tuesday morning as severe storms rolled through Ohio.

As of 12:30 a.m., there were over 53,000 FirstEnergy customers without power, including over 16,000 in Richland County, 6,200 in Ashland County and 4,300 in Huron County.

Storms that moved into the area were expected to pack damaging straight-line wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour. The winds can lead to damage and power outages overnight.

There was a tornado warning in effect for Ashland and Holmes counties. It has expired. Several other thunderstorm watches and warnings were in effect for NE Ohio counties.

Fox 8’s Dontae Jones saw gusts of up 65 miles per hour in Millersburg and 60 miles an hour in Holmesville.

