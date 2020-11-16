OHIO (WJW) — There were still tens of thousands of people without power Monday morning after windy weather and storms Sunday.
In Ohio, there were around 84,000 FirstEnergy customers without power. Those outages included 32,667 in Cuyahoga County; 9,894 in Lake County; and 12,989 in Summit County.
The Illuminating Company (owned by FirstEnergy) recently released a statement saying they continue to work hard to restore power to 80,000 customers affected by the storms:
Cleveland Public Power also reported restoring power to some parts of the west and east sides of the Cleveland area. Find their updates right here.
Several schools announced closures Monday due to the outages.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM:
- Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 94.5 percent effective
- Hiker who died in the ER after being rescued from whiteout on Mt. Rainier brought back to life
- Tens of thousands still without power in Northeast Ohio
- Several schools in NE Ohio closed, delayed due to power outages
- Windy and cooler with chance of wintry mix around the corner