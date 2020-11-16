Tens of thousands still without power in Northeast Ohio

OHIO (WJW) — There were still tens of thousands of people without power Monday morning after windy weather and storms Sunday.

In Ohio, there were around 84,000 FirstEnergy customers without power. Those outages included 32,667 in Cuyahoga County; 9,894 in Lake County; and 12,989 in Summit County.

The Illuminating Company (owned by FirstEnergy) recently released a statement saying they continue to work hard to restore power to 80,000 customers affected by the storms:

Cleveland Public Power also reported restoring power to some parts of the west and east sides of the Cleveland area. Find their updates right here.

OUTAGE UPDATE: As of midnight all major feeders, best described as the hub that house lines serving many customers were restored. We are now dealing with the scattered outages. At this time we have no ETA. @CityofCleveland — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) November 16, 2020

Several schools announced closures Monday due to the outages.

