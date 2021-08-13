Tens of thousands still without power after this week’s strong storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Over 14,000 First Energy customers in Cuyahoga County remained without power Friday, two days after intense storms downed trees and caused widespread damage throughout the area.

In Bay Village, about one-third of First Energy Customers were still without power Friday morning.

Over 6,500 in Cleveland were without power, along with about 1,350 in Cleveland Heights.

Another 980 were without power in Lakewood.

Restoration times for most areas were estimated at 10 p.m. Friday, according to the First Energy outage map.