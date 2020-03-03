Tennessee sees ‘loss of life all across the state’ following tornadoes; 10 dead, many missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WJW) - The death toll stands at 10 in Tennessee after tornadoes tore through the middle part of the state early Tuesday morning.

Governor Bill Lee says there has been a "loss of life all across the state."

There are confirmed fatalities in several counties, including Davidson, which is home to Nashville.

Davidson County - 2 dead

Putnam County - 4 dead

Benton County - 1 dead

Wilson County - 3 dead

Nashville's mayor says firefighters and search and rescue teams continue to look for additional victims.

Crews are doing door to door community checks.

Governor Lee said there are potentially countless people missing and injured.

Video from Tennessee showed homes ripped apart and roofs ripped off apartment complexes.

The damage is still being assessed to determine how many people have lost their homes.

The Nashville Fire chief reports 48 buildings collapsed during the storms, however, because of the time the tornado moved through, many were unoccupied.

The chief reports fire crews responded to more than 400 calls for help and transported more than 150 people in Davidson County.

The disaster impacted voting in Tennessee, one of 14 Super Tuesday states.

Some polling sites in Nashville were moved, and sites across Nashville as well as in Davidson and Wilson counties were opening an hour late but still closing at 8 p.m. Eastern, Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced.