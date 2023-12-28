SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee community is remembering a beloved neighbor who spent the month before he died making Christmas gifts for his entire subdivision. Thanks to loved ones, those gifts still made their way into the right hands just in time for the holidays.

Eighty-seven-year-old Charles Britt Sr. passed away suddenly in November from a possible heart attack, according to his family. However, the entire month before he died, Britt had spent hours in his workshop working on puzzles to distribute around his neighborhood.

“My dad was first and foremost a lover of God and a lover of people,” his daughter, LeeAnne Blair, said. “He was, again, just serving and loving people and that’s just how I’ll always remember him.”

Britt formerly served as a pastor in Georgia and moved to Spring Hill 15 years ago to be closer to family. Britt continued to stay active in his community, as a local chaplain and through the local chamber of commerce. He also enjoyed spending his spare time making intricate wood crafts in his workshop.

“He really took it as a way to serve people. He would start by making gifts for people. When someone would have a baby, he would make them a little plaque with the baby’s name on it,” Britt’s son-in-law, Joe Blair, said.

The holidays were always a busy time for Britt. It was customary for him to make ornaments or crafts for his neighbors, but this year, he set out on a much larger goal of making enough puzzles to distribute to each neighbor in the Golf View Estates.

“It wasn’t about the monetary value of a gift. It was about what was put into it and the heart behind it,” Joe said.

Britt completed his goal, with all 300 puzzles ready to go before he died on Nov. 21. In December, family and friends came together, each taking routes to distribute the puzzles.

“One lady said she felt like an angel had dropped this puzzle on her door stoop, which I thought was very sweet and fitting,” LeeAnne said.

Britt’s family hopes through this gift, his ministry and love for God will live on, as they continue to receive thank-you notes from neighbors.

“I’m just so thankful that we got to have a part in completing his mission, and what he wanted to do, so I’m just very grateful,” LeeAnne said.

Each gift contained 10 puzzle pieces, meaning Britt made more than 3,000 puzzle pieces in total.