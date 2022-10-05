AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man is now being charged with murder following an altercation at a residence in Akron Wednesday afternoon, police reported.

Around 1 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Sumner Street for reports of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found a 58-year-old man who appeared to have been shot, and he was pronounced deceased.

Police said they detained 22-year-old Eric Pursley of Akron at the scene and after conducting multiple interviews, he was taken to Summit County Jail and charged in the incident.

Police said Pursley shot the victim, who “owns or operates the property” he lived at, after an argument between the two.

An autopsy is underway and police said they are not releasing the victim’s name until the family is notified.