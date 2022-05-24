(WJW) Grab your sunglasses before you head out this morning. Tuesday’s forecast is expected to be dry and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

There is a low developing across the panhandle of Texas and heading into the Ohio Valley late Wednesday and into Thursday. Expect a few light showers Wednesday afternoon western half of the area. Coverage will be small.

The unofficial start of summer will feel more like August with the heat and humidity returning. Temps well into the 80s! Get those pools open!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

